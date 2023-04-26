Mark Jose Singeru, of Tamuning, died April 6 at the age of 5 months. Last respects will be held at 7 p.m. April 28 and 11 a.m. April 29 at the family residence in Tamuning, 117 Ignacia St. RC Apartment #5. Cremation will follow after.
Mark Jose Singeru
Vanessa Wills
