Mark “Paps” Koston Martinez, of Tumon, died July 15 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. July 29 at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by private cremation.

Tags

Load entries