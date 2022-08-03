Mark “Paps” Koston Martinez, of Tumon, died July 15 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. July 29 at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by private cremation.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Democratic Party attorney resigns
- Officer in deadly gas station shooting indicted
- Public Health officials wait for CDC results on suspected case of monkeypox
- Homeless man: 'The flames were about 5 feet away from me'
- Convicted murderer killed at DOC prison
- $500 power bill credit begins for July invoices
- 'I am ready to move on’: Spiritual healer acquitted of sexual assault charges
- Freedom Park swap meet draws crowd
- Police identify man killed by car in Dededo
- Power rate credit program now law
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
The four weeks I spent on the mainland are rich with happy memories. As in the past, this trip featured many fun-filled reunions with family a… Read more
- By Marie Virata Halloran
Becoming a school health counselor (school nurse) was the best career of choice for me. I love children. Children are so precious, so innocent… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In