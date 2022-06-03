Mark Matthew Muña, of Mangilao, died May 31 at the age of 62. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday), 4:30 p.m. June 4, and at 10 a.m. June 5 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Rosary is prayed after the Mass at 7 p.m. at the residence of †Bill & Ann Muña in Mangilao and will end on June 8. Zoom Meeting ID: 833 8158 4249 Passcode: Muna. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 15 at the residence in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Tags

Load entries