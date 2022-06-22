Mark "Marky" Mendiola Toves, Familian Jeje, of Yigo died June 20 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. at Our Lady Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. July 6 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti.
Mark Mendiola Toves
Phill Leon Guerrero
