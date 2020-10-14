Marlene Galino, of Dededo, died Oct. 4 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held Oct. 17 at St. Paul Assembly of God, 1700 Mendiola St., Dededo. Viewing is from 9 a.m.-noon and the memorial service is from noon-1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

