Marlene Josette San Nicolas, of Chalan Pago, formerly of Santa Rita, died on Nov. 10 at the age of 40. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. virtually via live streaming on Marlene's Facebook. Viewing and Last Respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment Services will follow immediately at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Agat.

