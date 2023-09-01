Marselino Ysaol, of Dededo, formerly of Palau, passed away at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Ada's Mortuary. Cremation will follow.
Marselino Ysaol
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘They shut me down’ without due process or an explanation
- Man, 53, and alleged meth 'runner,' 25, face drug charges after Dededo search
- Håfaloha opens new location in Boracay
- Guilty plea for woman who used Facebook to facilitate meth sales
- Attorney: AG's office 'culpable co-actor' in alleged conspiracy
- Woman dead after hit-and-run; driver, 55, surrenders to police
- Man to serve 3 years for advanced stalking
- Woman faces 3 years for meth possession
- Vehicular homicide suspect set for October trial
- Suspect denied dismissal of murder charge for man’s death
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Frankly Speaking
- Franklin Arriola
A compulsive lying old man once responded to a news reporter, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” “Never” is… Read moreWhat is your truth?
- Sen. Telo Taitague
Funding pay raises, more paid political positions for Adelup and a potential shortfall of at least $30 million for public schools are just a f… Read moreFiscal responsibility isn’t popular
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In