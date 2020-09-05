Marsha Lynn Diego Gay, familian Kinto, of Merizo, died Aug. 30 at the age of 46. Last respects will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
