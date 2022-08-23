Marta Estorninos Glorial, of Yigo, died August 19 at the age of 87. Mass of Intentions is being said at 6 p.m. nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 3 - 7 p.m. September 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Marta will be shipped to the Philippines on September 4, where Interment services will be held at Forest Lake Memorial Gardens, Iloilo, Philippines.

