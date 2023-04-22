Marta Quenga Alig Sajo, also known as “Auntie Tai/Mart,” of Dededo, passed away April 15 at the age of 87. Rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m., with Mass of Intention celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays, while rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m., with Mass at 5 p.m., weekends at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

