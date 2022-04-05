Martha “Merle” Quichocho Deleon Guerrero, currently of Las Vegas, formerly of Sinajana, died March 27 at the age of 70. Service will be held at Palm Cheyenne, Mortuary, 7400 W Cheyenne Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada. Viewing begins from 9 - 10:30 a.m. followed by a rosary and funeral service. Reception will be from noon - 2 p.m. Final resting place will be on Guam, details to be announced later.

Tags

Load entries