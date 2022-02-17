Martin De Guzman, of Machanao, Dededo, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police raids leads to illegal drugs, weapons arrest
- Police: Woman charged in deadly car crash was street racing
- Diver found dead at Port Authority beach
- Store robbed at gunpoint, suspect flees
- Suspect arrested in series of bomb threats; told police he was upset for having to quarantine
- Couple charged with abuse of 3 children
- Out of control student prompts Mangilao high school lockdown
- Ex-prison guard admits to going on drug binge
- Burglar caught on camera stealing from Tamuning home
- Woman who crashed into Jerry Kitchen wants case tossed
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
In 2010, it was disclosed that Matt Rector, a Guam senator at the time, had a criminal record. He had applied for a gun permit and his fingerp… Read more
- Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson
Hafa Adai. Prior to World War II, the U.S. military footprint on Guam was relatively small – fewer than 500 service members – with only a smal… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In