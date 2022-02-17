Martin De Guzman, of Machanao, Dededo, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

