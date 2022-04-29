Martin Dela Rosa Leon Guerrero, of Maina, died April 21 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. May 11 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

