Martin "Marty" Perez Leon Guerrero, of Maina, died Nov. 4 at the age of 51. Viewing and last respects may be paid, from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at Father Duenas Memorial School The Boys' Chapel, Mangilao. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Private Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Martin Perez Leon Guerrero
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 new lawmakers sure to be elected
- Man dead after suspected shooting
- Complaint: Suspect admits to stealing $930 worth of items from home improvement store
- 7 new laws enacted
- Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Moylan take home preliminary wins
- Doug Moylan's attendance at GOP HQ questioned
- Chinese nationals face charges in CNMI
- Barbershop robber gets 19 years
- Ballot count ongoing
- Okkodo High to house F.B. Leon Guerrero students
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Dr. B. Speaks!
- Samuel Betances
For decades, October has been designated National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. November is designated as National Native American Herita… Read moreWhy I show my scars
- Joni Kerr, Chauntae Quichocho and Michael Lujan Bevacqua
Last month the Fanohge Coalition sent a simple survey to all candidates seeking to represent Guam in I Liheslaturan Guåhan, as its attorney ge… Read more19 candidates take stand on CHamoru self-determination, future status, Marine buildup
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In