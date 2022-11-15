Martin "Marty" Perez Leon Guerrero, of Maina, died Nov. 4 at the age of 51. Viewing and last respects may be paid, from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at Father Duenas Memorial School The Boys' Chapel, Mangilao. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Private Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

