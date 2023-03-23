Marvin Falamar Falan died March 7 at the age of 26 years. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 25 at Evangelical Church of Christ at 535 Chalan Pale Rh Ste 116 PMB 325, Yigo (Route 15, Backroad to Anderson Air Force Base). Burial will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

