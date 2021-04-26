Marvin Francisco Vegafria, also known as “Boboy” and “Marv,” of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and formerly of Windward Hills, Yona, died April 3 at the age of 27. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no mass on Thursday); 6 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be from 9-11:30 a.m. May 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries