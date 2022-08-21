Mary Ann Parke, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Aug. 1 at the age of 63. Rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. nightly at 133 Juan M. Cruz Dr. in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:30 a.m. Monday- Friday (No Mass Thursday) and 5 p.m. on Saturday until Aug. 10 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, followed by private cremation.

Tags

Load entries