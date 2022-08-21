Mary Ann Parke, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Aug. 1 at the age of 63. Rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. nightly at 133 Juan M. Cruz Dr. in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:30 a.m. Monday- Friday (No Mass Thursday) and 5 p.m. on Saturday until Aug. 10 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, followed by private cremation.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Relatives can now get paid for watching family's children
- Fisherman saw 'tourists' before reporting illegal entry
- Tamuning bar is another pandemic casualty
- 'Innocent since day one': Terlaje's charges dropped
- Complaint: Woman stole man's truck 'out of spite'
- 'Monsters' get life sentences for murder of former mayor
- First witness called in Moore’s shooting trial says he lied to police
- Governor’s campaign ‘heartened’ by poll results
- Man and woman accused of abusing 6-year-old and infant
- Man acquitted of charges in machete attack
Images
Videos
As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our fo… Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In