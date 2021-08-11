Mary Ann Reyes Babauta, also known as “Ann," of Agat, died Aug. 6 at the age of 73. Rosaries are being held at 7 p.m. at her residence, 144 Talisay Drive, Hyundai, Santa Rita. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
