Mary Antoinette Munoz, also known as "Mary Net," "Net Net" and "Net," of NCS, Dededo, died June 30 at the age of 37. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. July 9 at the family's residence: 258 Flores Para Iso St., NCS, Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

