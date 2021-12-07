Mary Camacho Taitingfong, familian Bala/Sietberu/Mafongfong, of Leyang, Barrigada died Dec. 1 at the age of 64. Mass of Intention will be offered at 6 p.m. weekdays; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. On Dec. 7, Mass will be at 6 a.m. and on Dec. 8 it will be at 10 a.m. Masses will end Dec. 14. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
