Mary "WoWo" Chargualaf Mendiola, of Barrigada, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Public viewing will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at the Togcha Cemetery in Yona.

