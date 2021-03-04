Mary Cruz Toves, of Adelup, died on Feb. 19 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on March 6 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. March 16 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Sinajana.

