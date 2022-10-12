Mary Guerrero San Nicolas, of Dededo, familian Ko/Chekay, died Sept. 15 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

