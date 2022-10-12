Mary Guerrero San Nicolas, of Dededo, familian Ko/Chekay, died Sept. 15 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Do you own the home your family lives in?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Signs urging vote for 'next' AG taken down
- Officials work to find source of 'discharge'
- Inmate dies from 'medical issue'
- Man dies from Friday crash in Harmon
- Man charged after high-speed chase left GPD vehicles damaged
- ‘Disheartened’ and ‘hopeful’
- Customs: 9 more suspected of illegal boat arrival into Guam
- ‘Disheartened’ and ‘hopeful’: Groups react to campaign’s forum absences
- Witness testifies he evacuated armory after incident with Garcia
- Judge stops questioning of co-defendant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
How should we deal with the challenges of providing care for aging persons, often family members, suffering from dementia and other disabiliti… Read more
- +2
- Marie Virata Halloran
I am a retired GDOE employee and fall under the Retiree Supplemental Plan Class 2A. Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In