Mary Guerrero San Nicolas, of Dededo, familian “Ko/Chekay”, died September 15 at the age of 75. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. on weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. on weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries