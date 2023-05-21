Mary Dominguez Jacob, of Dededo, passed away in Oakland, California, Jan. 14 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held May 13 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
