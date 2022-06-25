Mary Jane “Jane” Taitingfong Cruz Maneclang died June 17 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 8 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, (lower level). Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. June 21-24 (lower level) and at 5 p.m. June 25 (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo for the nine nights.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Juneteenth celebrated at Ypao
- Teen alleged she was in a sexual relationship with man, 39
- GDOE students to receive at least $157 in P-EBT, some could get more based on COVID-19-related absences
- Aircraft carrier visiting Guam
- Woman will seek early release in 2007 crash that killed officer
- 2 families want church to return donated land
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- $50M ‘smart park’ plan could be relocated or abandoned
- Two incomes not enough: ‘Difficult, but we manage’
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
If you think that Guam has been through some changing times, what about Saipan? On a visit there last week, some of us were discussing the tra… Read more
- By Alex M. White
Tribu para tata-hu Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In