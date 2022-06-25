Mary Jane “Jane” Taitingfong Cruz Maneclang died June 17 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 8 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, (lower level). Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. June 21-24 (lower level) and at 5 p.m. June 25 (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo for the nine nights.

