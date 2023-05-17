Mary June Meno Taijeron, of Malojloj, passed away May 8 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed at 1 p.m. daily via Zoom, ID: 881 5541 0732 / Password: june (all lowercase). Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. June 24 followed by noon Mass of Christian burial at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Mary June Meno Taijeron
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest man 3 months after fatal traffic crash
- Pedestrian in Mangilao crash identified
- 2 women charged in connection to DOC officer's smuggling case
- Man assaulted 84-year-old for 2nd time in 2 months, complaint states
- 'It's hard to say how much we will lose'
- Former OAG lawyer takes grievance to CSC
- Bill taxes sodas, syrups, mixes
- Pair charged with child abuse after case originally dismissed
- Vehicular homicide charge dismissed
- Bill: Trainees to get $2 less than minimum wage
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Gilita Gazette
- Joycelynn Atalig
Here we are, once again. The night before my monthly column is due as I put pen to paper, but this time it is entirely intentional. As my thir… Read moreHappy Mother’s Day, Nåna
- David Ruskin
I invited Dr. Sandy Chung, a leading scholar of CHamoru, who gave a talk at the University of Guam on Friday, May 12. This was not a talk abou… Read moreCHamoru not dead, but in danger
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In