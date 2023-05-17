Mary June Meno Taijeron, of Malojloj, passed away May 8 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed at 1 p.m. daily via Zoom, ID: 881 5541 0732 / Password: june (all lowercase). Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. June 24 followed by noon Mass of Christian burial at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

