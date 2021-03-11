Mary Pablo Mailloux, of Talofofo, died March 3 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held March 24 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang – Barrigada. Private cremation will follow. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

