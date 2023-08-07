Mary Q. Petelo, of Mangilao, passed away Aug. 2 at the age of 56. Mass of intention is being offered until Aug. 11 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held Aug. 16 from 9-11 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

