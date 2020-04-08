Mary Quinata Kamminga, fondly known as “Mary K,” of Barrigada, died April 4 at the age of 71. Private rosaries are being held at the family residence. A private memorial service will be held at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor: 'They're asking us to help them get over this God-awful virus'
- As GovGuam makes payday, senator calls for release of 4K refund checks
- Governor: Road checkpoints start Tuesday
- Public Health tracing church link to COVID-19
- Navy to quarantine sailors in hotels
- Nauta family celebrates 2 COVID-19 recoveries
- Church cluster reports 7 cases
- 'He’s within reach, but we can’t reach him'
- BREAKING NEWS: 1-year-old baby tests positive for COVID-19
- GovGuam staffers gather for poker
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Borrowing from the Retirement Fund isn't a good idea. So what other solutions can elected officials provide?
In his efforts to find solutions that would help Guam’s thousands of displaced and struggling private sector workers, who are essentially left… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
This week, I discovered a video that the Portland Museum of Art in Maine produced and circulated on social media. It was about looking slowly … Read more
- By Gary Kuper
“Hope for the best, but plan for the worst” are words that we should take to heart. While countries have shown gains against the virus, we’re … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In