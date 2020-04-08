Mary Quinata Kamminga, fondly known as “Mary K,” of Barrigada, died April 4 at the age of 71. Private rosaries are being held at the family residence. A private memorial service will be held at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries