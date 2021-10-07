Mary Quinata Pangelinan, of Sinajana, died on Sept. 4 at the age of 61 years. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery.
Log In