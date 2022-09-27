Mary Shelley "Baby Doll" Parker Cortez, of Dededo, died September 15 at the age of 50. Private Cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. October 3rd at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower-level), Dededo.
