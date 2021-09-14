Mary Taitague Mantanona, of Inarajan, died Sept. 10 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan and will end on Sept. 19: 6 p.m. Mass on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; no Mass on Thursday; and Sunday at 8 a.m. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

