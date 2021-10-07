Mary Taitano Quenga died on Sept. 29 at the age of 80.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Mary Taitano Quenga died on Sept. 29 at the age of 80.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
When a new gubernatorial administration comes in and they select Cabinet officials, taxpayers can only hope that the chosen ones will be quali… Read more
This week I am going to talk about the race for governor, but first I want to mention booster shots. Last Wednesday, I went to the university … Read more
If the most important goal of COVID-19 response is to save lives, it seems the key for COVID-19 mitigation should be extra care for people wit… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In