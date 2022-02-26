Mary Taitano San Agustin Lujan, also known as “Mary’n Peling Capili," of Barrigada Heights, died recently at the age of 85. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon March 26 at San Vicente/San Roque Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

