Mary “Mary’n Peling Capili” Taitano San Agustin Lujan, of Barrigada Heights, died recently at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 26 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

