MaryAnn “Mare” Manahane Tabunar, familian Kan (Saipan), of Malesso′, formerly of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died recently at the age of 50. Last respects will be Jan. 11, with a family viewing from 8 to 9 a.m. and public viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Family members will say final goodbyes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso′. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery on Nimitz Hill in Piti.
