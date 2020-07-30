MaryJo Quichocho, fondly known as “Kita” and “Smiley,” of Yigo, on July 27 at the age of 34. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo through Aug. 4 as follows: 6 a.m. weekdays; 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

