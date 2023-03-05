Masako Wasisang Fontillas, of Wusstig Road, Yigo, died Feb. 17 at the age of 92. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. March 18 at the Palauan Evangelical Church, Tamuning. Prayer service will be held from 11-11:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries