Mateo Cuevas Mondoy, of Tumon, died June 13 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. June 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

