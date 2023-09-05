Matilde "Dede" Candaso Santos, of Barrigada, passed away Aug. 29 at the age of 88. Mass of Intentions & Nightly Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday, with Rosary following after Mass, from Aug. 30- Sept. 10 at the San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 12 at the San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries