Matilde “Deding” Castro White, of Mangilao, passed away July 28 at the age of 99. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. (except Thursdays) at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Matilde Castro White
Log In