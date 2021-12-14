Matilde "Tudi" Rose Indalecio, of Yigo, died on Dec. 9 at the age of 44. Mass of Intentions is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. until Dec. 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - noon on Dec. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

