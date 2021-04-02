Matthew “Matt” Gerard Santiago, of Pago Bay, died March 30 at the age of 31. Mass of Intention is being held at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot and will end on April 8. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

