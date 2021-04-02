Matthew “Matt” Gerard Santiago, of Pago Bay, died March 30 at the age of 31. Mass of Intention is being held at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot and will end on April 8. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Car drives off Talofofo Bay Overlook
- Calls within Guam will soon require area code
- GovGuam employee tased, arrested at Adelup
- $5.8M in tax refunds mailed, deposited for 2,120 Guam taxpayers
- Judge Sukola's final hearing: ‘That’s it. It’s over!’
- GovGuam employee tased, arrested at Adelup
- Sinajana mayor: Culprits getting braver
- Cop spends weekend in prison for drunken driving
- Car runs off the road at Talofofo Bay Overlook, man transported to Naval Hospital
- Road to Recovery: 'It's about me and changing my life'
Images
Videos
Guam's vaccination rate and reach offer signs of hope the COVID-19 pandemic may one day no longer cause as much disruption in our lives. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
In the last few weeks, there has been talk about reforming the voting process in the United States. HR 1 was passed by the House of Representa… Read more
Support Taiwan’s participation as observer at World Health Organization’s 74th World Health Assembly
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
Taiwan and Guam have enjoyed a strong bond of friendship and commerce for over 45 years. Since April 2008, I Liheslaturan Guåhan has adopted L… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In