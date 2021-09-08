Mauro Lahip Aguilar of Dededo, died Aug. 22 at the age of 88. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

