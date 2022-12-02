Maxima “Simang” Padilla Layco, of NCS Dededo, died Nov. 23 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being celebrated weekdays after 6 p.m. Mass and weekends after 5 p.m. Mass until Dec. 1 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Nightly rosary is being said until Dec. 1 on weekdays before 6 p.m. Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning, followed by Mass, and then interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

