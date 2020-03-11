May Blas Perez, also known as “Mary” and “Tita," Familian “Bole,” of Yigo and formerly of Sinajana, died March 9 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries