May Carbullido Chaco Reyes, of Hågat, died April 14 at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. each evening at the family residence, 114 Carbullido Road (behind Agat Kim Chee Store) in Hågat. Rosaries will end April 22. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. April 30 at the family residence. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

