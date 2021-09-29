May Jean Cabsaban

May Jean Cabsaban

May Jean Cabsaban, of Dededo, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 39. Rosary is being prayed nightly at the family residence (virtually). Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries