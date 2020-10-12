May Taijeron Castro, of Santa Rita, died Sept. 29 at the age of 74. Virtual rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 360 Pale Duenas St. Haya, Santa Rita. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment service will follow immediately at Merizo Cemetery.

